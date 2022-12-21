One of the most fun family traditions is choosing, cutting and bringing home a real Christmas tree. When properly cared for a real tree is less of a fire risk than an artificial one. A real tree in your home will give you the true smell of Christmas. That’s a quality you don’t get with an artificial tree.
If you plan on having a real tree this year, there are some things you should consider doing to prevent it from becoming a fire hazard.
• Put the tree in water as soon as you get home
• Remove at least 1 inch from the base of the trunk before placing it in the tree stand.
• Use a tree stand that holds 1-2 gallons of water. The tree needs 1 quart of water per inch of diameter. Fill the stand daily, checking the water level several times a day. Trees will use up to 2 gallons of water a day, especially the first few days.
• Keep your tree out of direct sunlight and away from heat sources, such as fireplaces, heaters, and stoves.
• Inspect your decorative lights to make sure the wires are in good condition with no cracks or frays.
• Unplug your decorative lights before leaving the house or going to bed.
Don't measure the height of your Christmas tree. Measure the abundance of the love present in your heart. Have a blessed Christmas!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as
low as 20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could knock down branches
which could cause power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&