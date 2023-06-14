rip-2023-06-14-news-ext-service-1

Pictured is a pillbug, often referred to as a roly-poly.

As a kid I can remember catching roly-polies. They were always slow moving and easy to catch. Once they were caught, they would roll up into little balls. These are not insects, but they are often some of the first arthropods young children come across. Roly-polies are also known as pillbugs.

