As a kid I can remember catching roly-polies. They were always slow moving and easy to catch. Once they were caught, they would roll up into little balls. These are not insects, but they are often some of the first arthropods young children come across. Roly-polies are also known as pillbugs.
Pillbugs belong to an exclusive group of arthropods, known as isopods, a subgroup of crustaceans (shrimp, crabs, lobsters). Arthropods have the world neatly divided among themselves. The crustaceans have the oceans, and the insects and arachnids have the land.
Of course, there are a few exceptions. Like other crustaceans, most isopods are aquatic, with most species living in saltwater, but pillbugs are land-dwellers. Pillbugs are not native to the U.S. and are thought to have originated from Europe.
Female pillbugs nurture their young in a special abdominal pouch known as the marsupium. They even produce a special nutritive fluid for young pillbugs to feed on until they leave the marsupium.
Adult pillbugs primarily feed on decaying plant material and are considered beneficial because they help recycle nutrients. Occasionally pillbugs will feed on tender young plants and fruit that are in close contact with the soil. Most of the time pillbugs are not a pest until they wander into your homes and buildings or feed on your young plants and fruits.
So, how can we control them? Avoiding excessive moisture and decaying organic matter around sensitive sites is often all that is needed. There are some companies that sell baits that will control pillbugs. Practicing good exclusion practices around door thresholds and other potential entry points is the most crucial step toward keeping pillbugs out of your buildings.
