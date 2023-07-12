Fairs and livestock shows are the foundation for agriculture promotion in our society and, as our population continues to shift to a more urban demographic, it is the responsibility of the county fair to remind people of the role that agriculture, and rural communities, will continue to play in our economy and daily lives.
County fairs not only promote agriculture, but also support rural economic development and local commerce; and provide opportunities for youth and adult education and entertainment. The success of a fair is dependent on its volunteers and youth through programs like 4-H and FFA, whether they are exhibiting livestock, crops and sewing or newer projects like rabbit showing.
Speaking from my own personal experience, I am so thankful for the opportunity I had as a youth to show cattle at the fair. All my experiences helped in providing me with hands-on learning about livestock production as well as gaining major life skills such as communication and responsibility.
Fairs are the connecting point of the people and products that highlight our heritage. I genuinely believe in fairs and what they can do for a community. I encourage you to take time this summer to visit the Tippah County Fair and Livestock Show. Whether you are lifetime attendee or have never set foot on the fairgrounds, now is the time to get involved in one of our county’s oldest traditions.
For more information about the Tippah County Fair and Livestock Shows, visit us on our Facebook page or come by the Tippah County Extension Office and pick up a fair catalog.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.