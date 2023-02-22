Over the past couple of weeks, I have received several calls about purchasing chicks for the purpose of producing eggs and meat. I tell folks that properly maintaining a small flock of chickens is a very rewarding experience and an excellent venture.
Raising your own meat and eggs can be a good idea if you start planning early and make informed decisions. Don’t go calling a hatchery and order chicks first thing in the morning. You will need to start planning several months in advance before the first chick shows up at your house.
The first thing you will need to decide on is how many chickens you will have and then consider housing and pen space. My suggestion is to have a specific number in mind but build your house and pen for more than that number. Keeping your chickens penned will keep them at home, lessen disease threats, and protect them from predators. We have several predators that enjoy chickens as much as we do. These predatory animals can be found in the city limits as well as the countryside.
Chickens do come with expense. These expenses include housing, purchasing the poultry and feed. Feed will be your greatest expense. Remember when starting with baby chicks, it will be roughly 6 months before your pullets will old enough to lay eggs. So, it will be a while before you see a return on your investment.
There are more than 400 varieties of chickens to choose from. Are you wanting chickens for meat, eggs, or both? Will you be raising chickens for your own use, or will you be marketing meat or eggs to the public? If you plan on selling to the public, you will need to contact the Mississippi Board of Animal Health (601-359-1170) for the requirements.
You also need to consider our climate when selecting birds. Mediterranean breeds generally do better in hot, humid climate while American breeds tend to do better in cooler climates.
Your chickens must be protected from weather, predators, injury, and theft. Cautiously select the site where you plan on keeping your birds. Keeping poultry confined with fencing and a covered run is the best protection from predators.
There are two main styles of housing: moveable and fixed. Moveable housing can be moved on a regular basis. Fixed housing can’t be moved but may still allow chickens to have outside access. Make sure that whatever housing you are using meets the minimum space requirements for the types of poultry you have.
You should be able to find multiple mail-order hatcheries online that will ship chicks by way of the U.S. Postal Service. Some hatcheries may have a minimum number of chicks to purchase; others may not.
Brooding is generally considered the time from delivery to 14 days. Brooding requires the most intensive management on your part. It is the time of the chick’s most rapid development. Chick survival depends on how quickly it adjusts to its new surroundings. You must help it adjust by providing housing, protection, proper temperature, ventilation, feed, and water.
In the brooder you are taking the place of the mother hen. Use a thermometer when setting up for baby chicks to maintain adequate temperature. Do your best to keep a temperature of 92–95°F for the first week and then drop the temperature gradually by 5°F per week until a temperature of 65–70°F is reached. After placing chicks in the brooder, watch their behavior and adjust conditions based on what they are telling you. Cold chicks huddle together and chirp and do not seek feed or water; hot chicks get against the walls and away from the heat source; drafty chicks huddle together on the opposite side of the coop from the draft; happy chicks are active and spread evenly throughout the coop. Bedding material such as pine shavings helps with cleanliness and warmth.
Start your chicks on a chick starter feed in a crumble form. These baby chicks are not big enough to consume pellets at this point. Make sure you have plenty of feeder space and be sure all the chicks can eat at the same time. Timid chicks may require separate feeding to ensure they are getting what they need.
When you feed your chicks, you will need to place their feed in a shallow feed tray that they can get in and out of easily. Place your feed trays close to the heat source to help chicks find feed yet still stay warm.
Common feeds that you will find in stores are your starters, growers, and layers. You don’t need to feed layer feed until your hens are laying their eggs. It has too much calcium for non-egg-laying birds and may damage their kidneys. Some backyard poultry keepers mix their own feeds, but it’s easier a lot of times to purchase a complete feed from a local feed/farm supply store or co-op. Always use a clean water supply for your birds. It’s a good practice to clean waterers daily.
The growing stage is the time from the end of brooding until the birds are harvested or are sexually mature. At this point birds know how to find feed and water and can manage their own body temperature. Some supplemental heat may be needed until they are fully feathered, but once grown, they can handle cold weather without problems. It works out best to keep them confined in their coop until they are 4 weeks old. During this stage keep plenty of feed and clean water in front of them.
Hens usually start to lay eggs between 18 and 22 weeks of age. Their layer feed should contain adequate amounts of calcium and phosphorus for proper eggshell formation. Hens will need a nest box to lay their eggs.
Lighting becomes very important when your hens begin to lay. They require adequate light year-round to continue laying eggs. The best egg production is usually obtained with 16 hours of light each day. This is not a problem during the long days of summer, but additional light will be required during winter when days are shorter. Hens usually lay an egg about every 25 hours. However, without additional light, hens may stop laying by late November and may not start back again until March.
Predators will be a constant threat to your flock. A long list of predators can threaten your chicks. Some of these predators are cats, dogs, hawks, owls, snakes, rats, racoons, opossums, skunks, coyotes, and foxes. Having your flock housed before dark will drastically reduce predator attacks.
We do have some opportunities for youth when it comes to poultry. One of those opportunities in 4-H is our Poultry Chain Project. In this project, youth are required to raise pullets, keep records, and show them at the Tippah County Fair and the MS State Fair. Bella Alberson, Tippah County 4-H Cloverbud says, “Showing chickens through the poultry chain is so much fun and you learn how to properly take care of them. It also gives you a chance to be around other kids that enjoy the same things you do.” We also offer poultry judging for our youth ages 8-18 years old.
If you have any questions about any of this information please contact us at the Tippah County Extension Office (662-837-8184).