The Mississippi State Soil Testing Lab is an Extension unit of the Department of Plant and Soil Sciences. The mission of the Soil Testing Lab is to provide accurate analytical services in a timely manner. With the support of research conducted by MSU faculty members, the Soil Testing Lab provides unbiased nutrient management recommendations. The Soil Testing Lab works closely with County Extension Agents to provide outreach to all Mississippi landowners concerned with improving soil productivity.
Benefits of Soil Testing
• Customized fertilizer and lime recommendations take the guesswork out of application rates.
• Knowing the optimum rate of fertilizer/lime is more economically efficient.
• Accurate recommendations prevent the over-application of fertilizer, which is detrimental to the environment.
Soil Test Analysis
The Soil Testing Lab analysis includes pH, lime recommendation, phosphorus (P), potassium (K), calcium (Ca), magnesium (Mg), zinc (Zn), and sodium (Na). Fertilizer recommendations are customized to selected crop codes. Elemental extraction follows the Mississippi Soil Test method. Total soluble salts (TSS) are reported for all horticultural samples.
The Soil Testing Lab offers organic matter percentage for an additional cost.
Taking a Soil Sample
If you are wondering how to collect soil samples for testing, below are two links that show homeowners and farmers how to properly take soil samples. These publications and soil sample boxes can be picked up at the Tippah County Extension Office. Once the samples are collected, they will need to be brought back to us for submission.