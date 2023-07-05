rip-2023-07-05-news-ext-service-1

Lightning bugs are harmless to humans and feed on smaller insects, slugs and worms. 

Throughout the summer nights, we have these small insects that light up the night sky. These insects are referred to as fireflies or as most of us folks around here call them lightning bugs. Catching lightning bugs is like capturing the magic of summer nights in a jar. I still remember catching them as a kid, and now I get to enjoy watching my kids doing the same thing.

