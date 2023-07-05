Throughout the summer nights, we have these small insects that light up the night sky. These insects are referred to as fireflies or as most of us folks around here call them lightning bugs. Catching lightning bugs is like capturing the magic of summer nights in a jar. I still remember catching them as a kid, and now I get to enjoy watching my kids doing the same thing.
Lightning bugs are actually beetles and not flies. They are harmless to humans and feed on smaller insects, slugs, and worms.
Without a doubt the most asked question about lightening bugs is how and why do they light up?
The light is created by a chemical reaction that occurs called bioluminescence, allowing them to convert energy into light. Their flashing light is often known as cold light, as it produces little to no heat.
Like most other insects, there are many different species of lightening bugs. Each species has their own distinct flashing pattern. When an adult lightening bug lights up, it is communicating to other insects of the same species letting them know that they are ready to mate. All larva lightening bugs can light up and use their lights to ward off predators if needed.
If you enjoy having lightning bugs in your yard, here are some things you can do to help attract them.
1. Reduce the use of chemicals on your lawn.
2. Reduce the lighting around your home. This extra light makes it hard for them to communicate with each other.
3. Provide a space for them to rest and stay cool during the day.
