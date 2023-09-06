The calendar has turned to the month of September and I have a few tips for everyone who is still making plans for their gardens at home.
Below are some tips for your garden as the temperatures begin to cool:
• Sow seeds of radishes, spinach, lettuce, mustard greens, kale, and other leafy crops that like autumn's cool weather.
For a head start, set out small plants of vegetables from the garden center.
• Now is also the time to assemble containers of ornamentals for the crisp days that we pray lie ahead.
Combine annuals such as pansies, violas, and ornamental cabbage and kale with fancy-leaved hardy perennials like heuchera, golden Japanese sweet flag, rue, variegated ivy, and ‘Tricolor' common sage.
• September is a dry month in much of the South, so trees and shrubs need your help.
In dry weather, soak the roots of trees and shrubs—especially newly planted ones—at least once a week using a hose. If a tree or shrub looks wilted in early morning, it needs watering immediately.
• Notice large webs encasing the ends of branches on pecan, hickory, walnut, birch, and fruit trees? These are nests created by fall webworm caterpillars, which devour the foliage inside. Unless it's a small tree, the damage is more cosmetic than serious. You can cut out the infested branches or spray them with spinosad. I’ve already seen this happening on my pecan trees.
