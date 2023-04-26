From time to time, high numbers of fleas will appear outside, in your yard.
This typically happens when the area is visited by flea-infested pets or wild animals. When trying to control fleas in an outdoor situation, keep in mind that you will not have lasting success unless you also control fleas on all animals that spend time in the area. On-pet flea treatments work well when treating your pets, but in situations where the area is being visited by stray dogs or cats or wild animals, such as opossums or raccoons, treating the animal itself may not be an option. It is possible to prevent or discourage the animals from using the area. Fencing the yard or sealing crawlspaces under buildings and openings to attics are some examples of ways to achieve this. If you feed your pets outside, avoid feeding free choice in areas where strays or wild animals can access the food.
In situations where yards become overrun by fleas, broadcast insecticide treatments, applied either as sprays or granules, can help in reducing the frequency of bites on people who are using the area. Keep in mind that most immature fleas occur in areas where pets sleep or rest, and these areas may not be in the lawn itself. Instead, they may be in some close, more protected site, such as under porches, under shrubs, under crawl spaces of homes, and in garages or utility sheds. Remember that cats can climb, and flea breeding sites sometimes occur in overhead areas of garages and sheds. Heavy flea infestations often occur in garages, storage sheds, or crawlspaces of houses where litter of kittens or puppies are being raised. Some insecticides labeled for use against fleas in a lawn are not labeled for use in these other situations, and some insecticides labeled for use in these other situations are not labeled for broadcast treatment of lawns. Be sure to check the product label before making applications and use products that are labeled for the site you are treating.
Effective outdoor flea control depends more on controlling fleas in areas where pets regularly rest than in the open areas of the yard. You might need to treat the sunny part of the yard to control adult fleas that have hopped out there, but spend most of your effort on identifying and treating those areas where pets sleep and rest and immature fleas’ breed.
Products for treating fleas in yards are available for application as granules or as liquid sprays. Although they might be easier to apply, granules are usually less effective than liquid sprays, and liquid sprays are better suited for treating under shrubs and porches and other resting areas. When attempting to control heavy outdoor flea infestations, apply a second application in 7 to 10 days. Be sure to observe the restricted entry interval specified on the label of the product you use.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.