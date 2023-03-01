With us just getting back from the 2023 Dixie National Junior Round-up Livestock Show and now jumping straight into livestock judging really got me to thinking about the benefits of the 4-H Livestock Project.
Raising and showing livestock results in the attainment of many life skills by youth. Some of these skills include responsibility, time management, and animal husbandry skills like feeding, breeding, vaccinating, treating animals for sickness, and training animals for the showing. Youth who show animals also learn about deadlines, making travel plans, and teamwork learned from working together as a family.
Youth who participate on livestock judging teams learn to evaluate dairy cattle, beef cattle, goats, sheep, and hogs. These youth learn leadership development skills like critical thinking, decision making, and public speaking. These skills learned by youth that participate on judging teams will give these youth an advantage later in life.
This year the Tippah County 4-H Livestock Club had 32 kids that showed 50 head of animals at the Dixie National. We had kids showing rabbits, dairy cattle, lambs, goats, and beef cattle. There will be more to come about our youth’s success at this show. In a few weeks we will also have one senior age livestock judging team and three junior age livestock judging teams competing at state contest in Jackson. There is one thing for certain about the Tippah County 4-H Livestock Club: we believe in developing blue ribbon kids not just blue ribbon projects.
If you are interested in finding out more about our Livestock Club and the Livestock Project, feel free to give us a call at 662-837-8184.
