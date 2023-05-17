Continued wet weather during the warmer months of the year frequently results in increased movement of greenhouse millipedes. Although they are harmless to you, your pets, and plants, they can become quite a nuisance.
The bad news is that we do not have any good insecticidal solution for control of them. The good news is that they will go away on their own as soon as dry weather returns.
Millipedes consume rotting organic matter, such as flower bed mulch, leaf litter, grass thatch, etc. In satisfactory habitats, they can be present by the thousands. They do most of their traveling at night and seek refuge in moist, dark safe sites during the day.
Millipedes do not store moisture very well. This is why they will die quickly when they get indoors, whether you spray with insecticides or not.
Recommended management for millipedes:
1. Make sure cracks are sealed in your home and other buildings. This includes attention to thresholds, door sweeps, door and window seals, and structural cracks.
2. Make sure to keep dead and dying millipedes cleaned up. You can do this by using a broom and dustpan, vacuum, or leaf blower. They will die quickly once they find themselves in these dry environments.
3. Make sure to minimize the amount of mulch/leaf litter/grass thatch around the house. This must be done before they become an issue.
4. Make sure to fix drainage and moisture problems around the exterior of buildings, and in interior situations that result in the kind of continued moist conditions that allow millipedes to survive.
5. Insecticides are not extremely helpful. Even if you kill them all more will just keep coming as long as you have moist humid weather. If you apply an outside perimeter spray in a 5 to 10 foot banc around your buildings, it may help in some situations. Ortho® Bug-B-Gon® MAX® Lawn & Garden Insect Killer Ready-to-Spray and Bayer Complete Insect Killer are two treatments that are sold in ready-to-use hose-end applicators.
6. Dry weather is the ultimate treatment for your millipede problems
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.