Ticks bite dogs, cats, livestock, turtles, snakes, squirrels, and other animals, and although more common in rural areas, they can be found anywhere animals are located.
Nothing can be done to prevent ticks from attaching to pets or people. The only solution is to treat your pets and property. If you keep your pets and property treated for ticks as you should, there will not be an abundance of ticks around your home.
Several treatments are offered for your pets to solve the problem of ticks. Some products are available without a prescription, but a pet owner can also work with a local veterinarian to select a product that best meets their pet’s needs. There are medications available that can be given monthly to your pets as pills or drops. These work by moving into the bloodstream where the kill ticks as they feed. There are also insecticides that can be put on their coats as a spray, dip, or powder. These work by killing the ticks on the animal at the time of treatment.
When lawns do become infested with ticks, there are several effective spray treatments available. Treatments should be made on areas where pets rest, where wildlife visits, building perimeters, and on any tall, weedy vegetation in the area. Treating the entire lawn works best when attempting to control a heavy tick infestation.
If you find a tick on you or your pet, use tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible. Pull the tick out with firm, steady pressure. If the head happens to remain attached, you will need to remove it with a sterilized needle the same way you would remove a splinter. Never squeeze the tick because the pressure can cause the contents of the tick’s body to be injected into you or your pet.
You can find recommendations for tick control treatments at http://extension.msstate.edu/ or call the Tippah County Extension Service at 662-837-8184.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.