Over the past couple of weeks, I have had several calls about a flying insect that looks like a jumbo size mosquito.
This flying insect is called a crane fly. Despite their somewhat scary appearance, they don't bite, suck blood, or carry diseases. It is a large insect with a short lifespan of only 10 to 15 days after it hatches from the egg.
These flies have four stages in their life cycle: egg, larva, pupa and adult. The adult fly lives only on land, but in their juvenile stages, they are often aquatic or semi aquatic. The larvae are fully aquatic.
Typically, the crane fly larvae go through four instars and overwinters underground before pupating in mid to late spring, just below the soil surface. The adult fly may feed on nectar from flowers while the larva usually feed on decaying plants and vegetation.
Crane flies are beneficial insects. In fact, the adults are harmless and somewhat funny to watch as they fly around. The larvae are also an important food source for birds, skunks, and ground beetles.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&