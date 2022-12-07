Today we are going to talk about winter weather preparedness. How do we prepare for winter weather in Mississippi? In Mississippi, every mode of weather preparedness is needed during the winter months. It is not uncommon to have tornadoes or flooding at any point during the year, including the winter months. Regarding snow, ice, sleet or cold, there are several things that can be done to prepare.
What types of things can we do to prepare our homes? Having an alternative source of heat, as well as a stockpile of food and water are some of the first that come to mind. When it comes to a heat source we think of generators, fireplaces, or gas heaters. Make sure that you have fire detectors and carbon monoxide detectors throughout your homes. Try not to use electrical and gas stove tops or ovens as a home heating source. It is not safe. Depending on the impact of the storms, it may be important to have enough nonperishable food and water on hand for the whole family for several days.
Traveling during the winter months can be more hazardous in the South because we do not have as many resources for our roads during winter months. When traveling in these conditions, there are some things you should keep in your vehicle. These things include jumper cables, first aid kit, portable air compressor, high visibility vest, flashlights with batteries, a battery bank for your phone, an AM/FM radio, water, and snacks. Extra clothing, jackets, blankets, and even some kitty litter can be added to your list.
Remember to always pay attention to your local officials and their advice, and emergency officials’ orders. Keep yourself informed about current weather conditions by checking local radio stations, TV stations and social media outlets.
If you have damage to your homes and structures, or if trees are down on the roads report this information to your local county emergency management agency, or by dialing 911 if it is an actual emergency.
There is no time to chill when it comes to winter safety.
