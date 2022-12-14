Does the thought of holidays set off a sense of dread? If so, consider approaching this season differently.
Here are 11 tips that might help make the holiday season a little less stressful for you:
1. Set yourself reasonable goals and don’t worry about making the holidays perfect. Holiday perfectionism deprives you of the very joy and satisfaction you're seeking to achieve.
2. Consider creating new traditions, especially if your family is growing or changing. Family traditions are an essential way to bring your family together, creating a sense of belonging and building lifelong memories.
3. Prioritize your activities. Prioritization is important because it allows you to give your attention to tasks that are important and urgent so that you can later focus on lower priority tasks.
4. Take a little personal time for yourself. This will revitalize your focus and motivation.
5. Share responsibilities with your family and friends. Don’t try to do it all yourself because you can’t. Letting others take responsibility helps them create long term resilience and a sense of purpose.
6. Stick to a budget because overspending will create more anxiety and stress for you. The way you spend Christmas is far more important than how much.
7. Get plenty of sleep and exercise. Exercise and sleep are your ultimate defense against stress.
8. Take on only what you can handle. Learning to say no is an effective time management strategy. Say no to requests that will prevent you from meeting your goals.
9. If you don’t have family or friends to spend the holidays with, consider volunteering. Volunteering is a way to connect with others, boost your self-esteem, and bring joy to people who are less fortunate. Consider offering to help serve dinner at a soup kitchen, bring gifts to a children's hospital, or visit residents at a nursing home.
10. Set aside differences and accept others for who they are. So much time and energy is exhausted in egos, worry, hate and stubbornness, which are four of the reasons people don't get along. There is so much more to life than focusing our thoughts and actions solely on our differences with others. Instead, we should celebrate our similarities, as well as recognize and respect our differences.
11. Leave the past behind and enjoy the present. You can’t have a better tomorrow if you don’t stop thinking about yesterday.
The holidays don’t have to be a time of year you dread. May your home be warm, your holidays grand, and your heart held gently in the good Lord's hand. Merry Christmas!
