Participants from the 2023 Project Achievement Day held on June 12 at Itawamba Community College in Fulton were, from left, Bella Alberson, Sarah Hill, Chole Hill, Kaleigh Barnes, Paden Alberson, Lola Jones and Jasey Sims.
Four Tippah County teens were named State and District Officers at the State 4-H Congress held in Starkville from May 30 to June 2. Pictured from left: Elizabeth Dollar, State 4-H Ambassador and State 4-H Media Team; Ty Franklin, State 4-H President Elect and State 4-H Ambassador; Lauren Bryant, State 4-H Secretary and State 4-H Ambassador; and Cadence Barnes, Northeast District 4-H Vice President, State 4-H Ambassador and State 4-H Media Team.
Tippah County Extension Service was represented by five local youth in the State 4-H Congress from May 30 to June 2 in Starkville. Pictured from left, Ty Franklin, Cadence Barnes, Aubri Bates, Haley Walker, Elizabeth Dollar and Lauren Bryant.
The Tippah County 4-H Youth program strives to improve the quality of life for local 4-H'ers by developing the potential of young people and by providing hands-on educational programs. Program priorities identified include leadership development, life skills training, developing positive self-esteem, and empowering volunteers.
Why are 4-H contests important?
The word contest brings about an enormous amount of emotion. Some people enjoy competing, while others may want to avoid it at all costs. However, you feel about competition, we cannot deny that it is a part of life.
Youth compete in a variety of contests in 4-H, and they continue to compete throughout their lives. Youth continue to compete for scholarships and college acceptance, while adults are in competition for jobs, promotions, sales, etc.
Since we are expected to compete for the rest of our lives, how can 4-H contests prepare our youth for this lifelong skill? The contests offered through 4-H celebrate the learning process, not just the ribbon. These contests encourage youth to stretch themselves beyond their comfort zones. Contests also can bring about the absolute best in an individual. Knowing that others are working toward the same goal creates an environment that encourages creative thinking and focus. Individuals are pushed to think outside the box and not be satisfied with the status quo. It encourages youth to think strategically, finding ways to accentuate their strengths and discover how to overcome their weaknesses.
2023 State 4-H Congress – May 30-June 2
State 4-H Congress is the premier competition and recognition event for senior age 4-H’ers. Held each year on the Mississippi State University Campus in Starkville, State 4-H Congress is a three-day event that hosts workshops, contests, recognizes 4-H scholarship recipients, and honors state 4-H winners in a variety of projects and competitions.
2023 4-H NE District Project Achievement Day – June 12
NE Project Achievement Day is the event for junior age 4-H’ers. This event is held each year on the Itawamba Community College Campus in Fulton. It’s a one day event filled with workshops and contests.
We were very well represented at both events. If you have any questions about 4-H, please contact us at 662-837-8184.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to to 115 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&