It is about to be the time of year we start seeing fall armyworms. Hopefully, we will not see another outbreak like we had in 2021.
Fall armyworms impact three major commodity areas:
1. Hayfields and pastures
2. Sports fields and commercial turf
3. Home lawns
Hayfields and Pastures
Pyrethroids, such as Zeta-cypermethrin , Beta-cyfluthrin and Gamma-cyhalothrin are still being recommended for control. There are many generic pyrethroid products that can be used as well. Pyrethroids are even less expensive when used at the high rate. If you have experienced control difficulties with pyrethroids and you don’t want to solely rely on pyrethroids this year you may want to tank mix a pyrethroid with one of the IGR products like Methoxyfenozide or Diflubenzuron. Growers who are especially concerned about control failures with pyrethroids should consider using an alternative such as Chlorantraniliprole or Spinosad. These treatments are more expensive than generic pyrethroids, but one does not have to save much high-quality hay to more than justify the increased cost. Remember that Pyrethroids are restricted use pesticides and producers who plan to use Pyrethroids must have their private applicator card to purchase them. If you have questions about getting your private applicator card, please contact us anytime.
Sports Fields and Commercial Turfgrass
Bermudagrass sports fields suffer infestations each year. There were fewer complaints about the ability to control fall armyworms with pyrethroids in turf. This is likely because rates are usually higher in turf and coverage is much less of an issue. The caterpillars are a lot more exposed to direct spray in a sports field or 2-inch-tall lawn than in a 6- to 8-inch-tall hayfield. Most of the time control cost is less of a concern in turf situations and those managing them are more likely to use full rates or more costly, more effective treatments.
Chlorantraniliprole can provide surprisingly long residual control of fall armyworms in turfgrass.
Home Lawns
Fall armyworms prefer bermudagrass lawns, but they sometimes occur on other grass species. They especially like turf that is well-fertilized and irrigated. The following can help with your fall armyworm control in lawns. Bifenthrin, Cyfluthrin, Lambda-cyhalothrin, Permethrin, and Spinosad work well. Granular insecticides are not recommended for fall armyworms because the granules fall past the feeding caterpillars. If you don’t want to treat your lawn yourself, you can hire a licensed commercial applicator to spray for you.
If you would like to learn more about controlling fall armyworms, we do have publications available at the Tippah County Extension Service Office and they can also be downloaded online at https://extension.msstate.edu/.
