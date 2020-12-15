RIPLEY • Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, residents at Tippah County Health and Rehab have found themselves confined to their rooms more often than not. They have received an outpouring of love and attention from the community receiving cards, letters and gifts and because they have enjoyed it so much, they have decided to return the favor.
With the help of staff members, the residents have sent out letters with coloring pages to other facilities throughout the country… over 500 of them.
Social Worker, Connie Jenkins, stated, “Every time I see them coloring, gluing and stuffing envelopes it makes me smile. It is very heartwarming. They enjoy sending as much as they enjoyed receiving.”
The residents also sent cards to all of their family members and are working on cards for everyone who is in the Tippah County Hospital.
Unfortunately due to the pandemic, residents will not be able to have their yearly fundraiser for their gift exchange but they hope to still be able to gather for a Christmas party sometime before the New Year.