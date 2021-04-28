BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain College began its 2021 commencement season with its annual Awards Day program that recognized student achievement in various academic disciplines and leadership areas.
Dr. Andrew Mooneyhan, chair of the department of kinesiology, presented Alan Cole Rodgers, a senior physical education major from Blue Mountain, with the Johnnie Armstrong Physical Education Award. The award recognizes an exemplary student pursing the B.S. in Education Degree with a major in physical education. Selection criteria is based on scholarship, character, and professional promise.
Dr. Stewart Bennett, chair of the department of social and behavioral sciences, presented Stacy Nicole Hopper, a senior history major from Falkner, with the Walter Carey Hearn Social Science Award. The award was established in recognition of Dr. Hearn who served as chair of the department from 1968 to 1990. It is given to the student who, in the opinion of the social science faculty, best exhibits Dr. Hearn’s qualities of scholarship, integrity, and service.