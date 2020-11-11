RIPLEY • Tippah Together is currently accepting applications and sponsorships for its annual Christmas program to benefit local children. This program is led by Diane Holman, Director of Together for Tippah. It is a spin off of Toys for Tots, which was an annual event in the area until a few years ago.
“We want to make sure every child has a great Christmas” say Holman. “All of our participants are from right here in Tippah County. Last year we had around 400 children who were sponsored by local citizens. We take children all the way up to high school.”
Families who wish to have their child’s name considered may pick up an application at the Good Samaritan Center, Ripley Water and Gas, or contact Together for Tippah office. They must be submitted by Sunday, Nov. 15. Applications are reviewed and those approved are added to the tree along with the items they need and wish to receive. Recommendations can be made by non relatives but the child’s guardian would need to authorize permission to participate.
Those who are interested in sponsoring a child may come by the Together for Tippah office located at 1210 City Avenue North during office hours and select one or more available names. Many families have more than one child and sponsors may wish to assist with all the children in the same household. Sponsors are asked to provide only new items to the children they select. All items should be dropped off at the Together for Tippah office, with the first group of sponsors returning their items by Friday, Nov. 20 and the next group by Saturday, Dec. 12. Items should be unwrapped when they are dropped off. Typical items include clothing, shoes, toys, games, and books.
“With COVID we are especially concerned with safety and ask that only brand new items be donated as gifts” said Holman. Monetary donations are also accepted and are used to purchase gifts for those who aren’t sponsored or to make additions to donated items.
“The community has been very supportive of our efforts over the years and we are always appreciative of the generosity to bring a smile to a child’s face on Christmas,” said Holman.
Together for Tippah may be contacted at (662) 993-5683 or by email at togetherfortippah@gmail.com. Interested parties may also visit their Facebook page to see office hours.