ASHLAND • A good crowd gathered to support local veterans and to enjoy a hot meal at the Town of Ashland’s Veterans Day Program and Stew held at the town park.
Don Roberson of Ashland Church of Christ kicked off the event with a prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and Candace Sanders singing the National Anthem. A short program was held in which Ashland Mayor Mitch Carroll thanked everyone who helped bring The Wall That Heals to the town earlier this year. He presented plaques to several of those who helped with the event. Those receiving plagues were Meg Thomas, Jeanie Burton, Marlene McKenzie, City of Hickory Flat employees, Town of Ashland employees, Pat McGill, Brenda Mason, Sandra Hobson, Karen Farese, Debbie Childers, and the Benton County Supervisors.
The Wall committee presented a check to Maximum Recovery in Southeast Asia. MRSEA’s mission is to search for clues regarding the disposition of American Combatants, possibly left behind in Laos against their will after 1973. The money presented Wednesday came from leftover funds in The Wall That Heals’ account.
Bobby St. John of MRSEA cooked the stew, and Paul Clever gave a presentation about MRSEA while people ate. Clever recounted his experience searching for and recovering his father’s remains and the organization’s continued search for more remains.
“America has become pretty good at bringing our people home,” said Clever. “In Vietnam, not so much. Out of the roughly 700 Americans that were killed in Laos, almost 300 are still missing. And that’s after what’s been 40 years of looking for them.”
Maximum Recovery in Southeast Asia was founded in 2011 to locate the crash site of an EC-47Q in Southern Laos and leverage a higher quality accounting of the crew than was given in 1969. This mission was achieved in 2013 with the repatriation of remains recovered at the crash site in 2012 and the official reopening of a Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command investigation into the crew’s loss (REFNO 3003).
“In 2011, I went to the jungle. I found the crash site. I recovered remains, and I brought my father home. I had hundreds of people tell me that’s impossible. One person from Mississippi cannot do that. Well, there it is. I know where my people are. I know where my father is now,” said Clever.
Maximum Recovery in Southeast Asia continues to search for POWs and MIAs in Laos. To learn more about the organization, visit their Facebook page (@MRSEA.Information).