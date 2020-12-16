These cookies are great treats for the holidays. Display on a cookie platter or in Christmas tins as gifts. Have plenty of cookies on hand to serve unexpected guests. Have a safe and Merry Christmas.
No-Bake Christmas Wreath Treats
20 large marshmallows
2 tablespoons butter
Green food coloring
3 cups cornflakes
Red M&M’s minis (about 2 tablespoons)
Place marshmallows and butter in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave, uncovered, on high until butter is melted and marshmallows are puffed, about 45 seconds. Tint green with food coloring. Stir in cornflakes. On a waxed paper-lined baking sheet, divide mixture into eight portions. Working quickly, shape each into a 3-inch wreath using buttered hands. Decorate immediately with M&M’s, pressing to adhere. Let stand until set. Yield: 8 servings. Note: This recipe was tested in a 1,100-watt microwave.
Tea Cakes
2 eggs
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup oleo
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cup self-rising flour
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Beat eggs, add sugar, oleo and vanilla. (I do this with a spoon by hand.) Add flour and combine. Drop by teaspoon on prepared cookie sheet sprayed with cooking spray. Bake for about five to six minutes or until edges starting turning brown. Cool slightly before removing from cookie sheet and laying single file to finish cooling on a rack or kitchen towel before transferring to covered container to seal in the freshness. (Note: Nuts, raisins or chocolate chips may be added to batter before baking.)
Brownies
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup cocoa
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
2 eggs
1/2 cup oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup nuts (optional)
Mix sugar, flour, cocoa, salt, baking powder. Add eggs, oil, vanilla and mix thoroughly. Optional, add nuts and stir to blend. Pour into a lightly greased square pan 8x8 or 9x9 and bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes depending on your oven.
Red Velvet Cookies
1 box red velvet cake mix
2 eggs
1/2 cup oil
8 ounces of cream cheese, softened
1/4 stick butter, softened
2 teaspoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 to 4 cups powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine cake mix, eggs and oil in medium bowl. Mix until smooth. Roll into one inch balls and place on lightly greased cookie sheet. Use bottom of drinking glass to flatten slightly. Bake eight to ten minutes or until tops crackle. While cookies are cooling, combine cream cheese, butter , milk and vanilla. Gradually add powdered sugar one cup at a time, Beat until smooth. Frost cooled cookies. Yield: 36 to 48 cookies.