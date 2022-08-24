As a child, I always loved reading C.S. Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Envisioning the children in the story discovering a magical armoire that served as a portal to another world delighted me. A secret doorway to someplace special moved to the top of my "must have" list in a home someday!
I finally got my wish in our current home. Because of these childhood notions, I expected so much more to be behind the secret bookcase door the previous owners of our home installed for fun in our basement.
Behind our secret bookcase was a "bunker" of sorts, which contains the guts of the house, as well as a half bathroom. Utility space with a functioning, but unfinished half bath, duct work, pipes, and wires under the house was the previous view from the “throne.” Prior to the transformation, entering the secret space caused me a little anxiety. Plastic sheeting covering mounds of foundation dirt, cinder blocks, cleaning supplies, storage tubs, random items that we didn’t know what to do with but didn’t want to throw away comprised the space-- and compromised its aesthetics.
I KNOW not everything has to be decorated, but I could not live with this space as is.
Why not? Well, duh: because I am EXTRA.
“This space makes walking through a secret bookcase door worthwhile,” said no one ever about this drab, sorry, sad, grey, unfinished bunker.
Because of its location under the house. I totally understand why the previous owners did not bother to turn the bunker into something it was not, yet, since moving in two years ago, I've constantly tried to come up with ideas to make it look less utilitarian -- and more fun.
It’s not every day that you get a house with a secret bookcase door to somewhere, and the somewhere just had to be over-the-top.
Last week, while organizing some of my fabric bins in the bunker, a lightbulb appeared over my head as I pulled out yards of bright pink leopard print fabric (which had previously served as living room drapery at our house on Pine Street).
I looked up at the duct work and wires and mess.
EUREKA!
I promptly texted my editor, and explained I would have to work from home that day. There was a change in plans.
I dropped everything on my schedule, and picked up my industrial staple gun.
Twelve hours and 578,340,998 staples later: I understood the assignment.
I finally created a surprising space behind the secret bookcase door.
The new magical secret bathroom is everything: an extreme departure from the aesthetic present in our main house, which is more traditional. This is the one and only spot that I have made lighthearted and fun in the entire house. From tinsel Christmas trees to a vintage record collection and vanity to a newly reupholstered 18th century French chair to a fur shag rug around the toilet, the space looks nothing like its former (blah) incarnation.
With a little creativity, I camouflaged the unsightly and uninspired bowels of the house into something totally unique, with fabric and accessories I already had. Previously, when we had company visit Seersucker Hall, I would keep them out of the basement. Now, when I have company over, I deliberately bring guests down to the basement to open the secret bookcase door just so I may enjoy their reactions to the unexpected surprise behind the door.
I made this space work for me, but maybe not for FGG! Hey, he will at least be glad to know I shopped my own house for this and spent zero dollars.
Everyone needs a place where they can retreat to: a place to pray, or dream, or imagine. This secret room is my hideaway retreat. So what if it's a reclaimed bunker? I sit at the vanity when I want to have some quiet time alone, tending to my inner child I color in coloring books, eat special snacks, and listen to music. The fabric surrounding the room gives me all the childhood feels of creating a blanket fort in the living room, which I find to be comforting. I am even having a tea party in the “throne room” with my friend next week. Remember: it's 2022, and there are no rules.
Change the way you look at things, and the way you look at things changes.
