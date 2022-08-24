Purchase Access

As a child, I always loved reading C.S. Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Envisioning the children in the story discovering a magical armoire that served as a portal to another world delighted me. A secret doorway to someplace special moved to the top of my "must have" list in a home someday!

