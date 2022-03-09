Furniture must have personality, as well as be beautiful.
Your house doesn’t have to feel like a dated, stuffy museum because you have antique furniture. At least, that is NOT what I am going for in my decor. FGG and I aren't sitting around in formal wear, passing the Grey Poupon. We are living with pets, who are welcome on our furniture pieces, so our furniture must work hard. We are looking for a cozy corner to cuddle up and read in or eat popcorn and enjoy the fire on a chilly Mississippi night. There is no room in our lives for uncomfortable or impractical furniture. And, duh: it needs to be pretty!
Most of the antique furniture I have is not comfy. For example, I have a French settee and chairs that needed reupholstery. I love the set, but I needed it to work for our lifestyle a little better.
I walked around the house, the cat and dog following me as I pondered, and tried to figure out the best place for this furniture set. We have a sitting area in our master suite which was nearly empty, so Hope and I put a plan together to hire a few guys to move the settee out of the garage while FGG was out of town, get it upstairs, and have me surprise him with a master sitting room makeover when he returned home. If you follow along here, you know this is the way all my makeovers work. We pretend we are on an HGTV show with no cameras, a "grand reveal."
The white settee with the pink stripe wasn’t going to work in my blue and white bedroom.
Okay, it's actually a fine 18th C. French antique that was formerly my mother-in-law's.
And the fabric on it didn't match my Pine Street living room.
So, I...gasp--
PAINTED THE FABRIC white.
And I painted the stripe on it.
And it was fine.
Until Hope and I tried to sit on it.
While wearing shorts.
Think: sandpaper texture.
Epic fail.
This became a reject piece, and it sat in the garage when we moved. I nearly gave up on it.
But then, I decided: I will not give up on this formally-very-valuable-antique-that-I-may-or-may-not-have-“ruined.”
I will try to rehab it myself.
Again.
I needed funky and fun reupholstery inspiration. I also needed something Muppet and Kashmere wouldn’t destroy.
I found my inspiration online: two antique chairs with fur seats (see pic).
I thought, “Okay, I am not loving the color combo, but I do love the idea of a shaggy seat to make the furniture more comfy. How can I replicate the look and make it my own?”
I happened to have a furry throw blanket from the Salvation Army in white with blue undertones, the color scheme I needed. I placed it on the seat of the settee. It stretched across it perfectly! I stapled it on. I didn’t have to measure anything! Then, I cut up a striped table runner and used Super 77 Spray Adhesive and hot glue to cover the pink stripe.
Total cost: $3 for the blanket and $11.99 for the table runner.
Well, I couldn’t stop there, obviously. The two French chairs also needed a makeover. The fabric was stained from a roof leak and it was in bad shape. The chairs needed to be “on par” with the settee. They needed a fun, funky, new life! Of course, I was not going to make it “match” because: 1. I already used up the entire fuzzy blanket on the seat of the settee and 2. I prefer for things to coordinate, rather than to match exactly. Well, I got lucky, and happened to have some things around the house that worked for the chair reupholstery project!
I used a vintage chenille bedspread and some table runners and fuzzy pillows and blankets I had. My process is so imprecise, so please do not ask me for a tutorial. I have recovered dozens of pieces myself over the years with no training. I literally just pick an easy piece to cover, like these, eyeball the pattern, line it up on the seat or back or arms or whatever, cut, staple, use a glue gun/spray adhesive as needed, and glue on the trim. Done! I just reupholster right over whatever fabric is already on the piece.
And I only burned myself with my glue gun 12 times.
Haters are going to say that I “ruined” this piece and that it is not worth anything now. I say to the haters: the value of a piece is the value you assign to it. It only took me a few tries, but honestly, I did not love the original fabric on this set AT ALL, and now, I LOVE IT, and that, to me, is worth more than any appraisal value.The home should be a treasure chest of things we love. These rehabbed pieces are my treasures.
Kashmere seems to approve of it. FGG was surprised when he flew in from Vegas and saw his new sitting area!
Have you given your furniture a makeover? Share your stories and pics with me: lauren.gay@journalinc.com.