DUMAS • The sounds of fire truck sirens and cheers filled Dumas on Friday afternoon, as crowds gathered for a parade to welcome home Ricky Gross, a longtime pillar of the community, after an extended battle with COVID-19.
“We as a community came together, and everybody wanted to do something,” said Kathleen Henson, one of the parade organizers. “He has been gone for 118 days, and we wanted to let him know that we missed him and we wanted him here. We are so glad he was one of the fortunate ones that got to come home. So we, as a community, got together and thought ‘well, what can we do?’ So we just decided to let him know that we love him. We’re so proud that he’s home.”
Gross, who had been hospitalized since October 2020 with various complications stemming from COVID-19, returned home alongside a convoy of fire trucks and was greeted by balloons, banners, and excited people anxious to welcome him back into a community that considers him a staple.
“When the fire department started, he was one of the first members. He’s a member of our water board. He is a staple of this community,” Henson said. “You have an election; he’s there. You have a benefit; he’s there. He’s always there to help somebody. So we just wanted to be a part of his coming home.”
The feeling of optimism seemed to sweep through the tightly-knit community just as the parade came through. The same optimism that came with updates from Gross’ family throughout the process was met with hundreds of comments of love and support online. Gross and his family are known for the same optimism in the community.
“I hope this shows the community that we can fight this together and we can come home. I’ve never seen a man with such positive faith in God and his family. They never gave up a day,” Henson continued.
Despite coming home, the virus has left “Bump,” as Gross is affectionately known, vulnerable to various forms of sickness. Therefore, the Gross family requests that no visitors come to the home at this time.