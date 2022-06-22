It’s no secret that, like a young child, I require adult supervision. My highly distractible tendencies often make me “squirrel,” abandoning one task when something else (that seems more fun) beckons to me. Maybe it’s undiagnosed adult attention deficit disorder (“adult ADD").
When FGG is away on business and I am left without adult supervision, I tend to behave like my life is an HGTV DIY reality show without the cameras. On any given day without supervision, a spontaneous episode of "my show" might emerge as a result of squirreling: I see something I need to fix or make pretty inside or outside our home, and I kick it into high gear. Whether that means making a wreath for a plain door, painting a bunch of thrifted frames the same color to fill a boring wall, or reupholstering an antique settee with pink leopard print fabric, I try to spend as little money as possible to make my vision come to life, because that is a key element in the fun.
On any given day, when I see a project, it has to be done RIGHT NOW. For example, painting a room’s interior in Benjamin Moore's Revere Pewter RIGHT NOW, or accompanying me to the Salvation Army Store in Ripley to look for decor pieces RIGHT NOW, or o schlepping heavy pieces of furniture back and forth from the house to the garage to change up my rooms RIGHT NOW, or planting flowers I bought on clearance RIGHT NOW are all projects that have transpired this way. The sun will not set on a decorating dilemma on my watch.
Now that you know how I am wired, it should make perfect sense to you that, when, recently, writing my final Harvard essays for my online classes made me fidgety, I took a break from my desk and shifted gears, strolling out to enjoy my backyard here at Seersucker Hall. The sky was blue, with only a few white, puffy clouds, the birds were the chirpiest I'd ever heard them, my potted flowers were in full bloom, and one of our cats, Chalmers, who we had rescued from a storm drain over 18 months ago, greeted me at the backyard and accompanied me on my mini-tour of the yard. I tried to just focus on the beauty around me, but my toxic trait, my hyper-critical eye, couldn't let me do that. Nope: I had to scan the backyard for a potential project.
During the “inspection” Chalmers and I conducted, I was triggered by a corner of the yard behind our garage that had been making me nuts for quite some time. It was so bland and ugly and uninspiring, seemingly mocking me for not yet creating a solution to this obviously huge problem. Sometimes, it takes a minute for inspiration to hit, and, just as I nearly started getting sad for not coming up with any creative solutions, I had a "light bulb moment." I can’t control moments of (self-proclaimed) genius, nor can I delay gratification. Four hours later, under the moonlight, I returned to my books, sunburned, covered in mosquito bites, with dirt under my fingernails that I just had manicured and a thumb torn up from using my industrial staple gun to staple 488409237 staples, contentment filled my normally restless soul. I figured, if I I failed my online classes because I squirreled, I'd have a pretty place for a pity party.
With that creative burst out of my system, I no longer fidgeted at my desk. I cranked it out, and...drum roll, please: I passed both my classes!
Judgy people say “adult ADD” like it’s a bad thing. Pssst *cue eye roll*.
Enjoy my new ADD-ition to my garden space: "Fairy Corner!"