DUMAS • Age and a cancer diagnosis did not stop one Tippah County grandmother from getting out and enjoying the rare winter wonderland with her grandchildren.
Frances Mask of Dumas, known to many as “Mamaw,” told her grandchildren Monday night that if she felt like getting out Tuesday to sled ride with them, she would.
In January, after suffering a stroke, the 87-year-old was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a type of incurable brain cancer where tumors grow and spread quickly.
Mask’s granddaughter Penny Hill says “Mamaw” tries to stay active and does as much on her own as she can. She has good days and days where she does not feel well.
To her grandchildren’s delight, Tuesday turned out to be a good day.
Tuesday morning, Mask’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren gathered next door at Hill’s home for a day of winter fun.
“We put her in her van to stay warm while she watched all of us riding the sled,” said Hill. “She said if someone would hold her and ride with her, she would get on it and ride. And that is exactly what she did.”
Eric Bibb, Penny’s finance, and Mask’s great-grandson Brady Hill picked ‘Mamaw’ up and sat her on the homemade sled.
“Bibb held her tightly while Tamara (Hodges) and Lauren (Childers) rode the 4-wheeler pulling her,” continued Hill. “She rode one big loop and wasn’t ready to get off, so they went another round.”
Hill says Mask had tears in her eyes when she finished riding the sled and said that even though she is old, she is still young at heart.
“What she enjoyed most that day was being with her family and watching them have fun and having fun with them,” continued Hill.
Family has always been important to “Mamaw.” She and her husband, Frank, raised their three granddaughters (Penny Hill, Tammy Almand and Lynn Floyd) after their only child, Jeannie Mask Drewery, died in 1978. The Masks have eight great-grandchildren (Tamara Hodges, Lauren Childers, Tyler Hill, Brady Hill, Caitlyn Jackson, Carree Floyd, Justin Almand, and Jon Brooks Almand) and seven great-great-grandchildren (Gunner Hodges, Nolan Hodges, Gracie Hodges, Kingston Childers, Lucas Sanderson, Joshua Almand, and Jordan Almand).
Mask enjoys helping people in any way she can and always remembers to text church members on their birthday. She enjoys reading her Bible, the flowers in her garden, and playing solitaire on her iPad.
Mask is a member of Dumas Baptist Church, has served as alderwoman at Dumas for the past 16 years, and was a 4-H leader for many years. She worked at the Foot Caress shoe factory for 28 and 1/2 years until they closed, Pine Grove School cafeteria, and at the Northeast Mississippi Community College Grill where she was known as the Grill “Mamaw.”
“She loves everybody and everybody loves her. She is very independent but is learning to let us take care of her just as she did us. She’s a fighter and will not give up! We are fighting this fight with her. She says her family is keeping her young. We are enjoying every minute we have with her and helping her live her life to the fullest!” concluded Hill.