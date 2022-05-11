RIPLEY • Adalyn Forsythe, an 11-year-old Ripley resident and sixth grader at Pine Grove School, has discovered the old-school fun of setting up a lemonade stand.
What makes Adalyn’s lemonade stand special is that she donates all the proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Adalyn, the daughter of Cindy Ralph and stepdad, Jacob Ralph, sets up her stand at her grandmother’s house, Sylvia Braddock, on the number 8 green at every golf tournament at Pine Hill Country Club. Adalyn’s mom, Cindy, makes the lemonade, which Adalyn sells for fifty cents each (and bottles of water for $1.00/each).
In 2021, Adalyn, a young philanthropist, raised over $1,200 for St. Jude at the lemonade stand alone. Adalyn started her lemonade stand because she has two friends at Pine Grove School who have been treated for childhood cancer at St. Jude.
“While running through the St. Jude campus, it made me feel grateful for what I have. I know those kids lining the street were wishing they could be running, too,” Adalyn said.
Adalyn’s support of St. Jude initially began about four years ago, when her stepdad, who works at Big M Transportation, asked her to be part of Big M’s walk/run fundraising team for St. Jude. This is where Adalyn, who was only 7 years old at the time, learned a way to contribute to this special cause. With her family’s support, she continued to fundraise for St. Jude in her own way with her lemonade stand. Adalyn’s lemonade stand’s earnings filter into the Big M walk/run team for St. Jude. She was the highest contributor for this team in 2021. Benton Elliott, and the Big M staff, presented her with a trophy to reward her success.
Adalyn’s support of St. Jude continues beyond her lemonade stand. She has participated in Memphis at the St. Jude 5K race twice and the 10K once. She plans to continue being a part of this each year.
“We are so proud of the selflessness that this 11-year-old expresses by donating all of her earnings to St. Jude. Sometimes the weather is hot, but she takes pride in her stand - while sipping a few cups of lemonade herself, too,” said her aunt, Beth Benson, of Ripley.
Adalyn’s takeaway from this experience has been meaningful.
“I never knew a lemonade stand could raise so much money, but I know people aren’t giving just for the lemonade,” she said.
Anyone wishing to support Adalyn’s St. Jude fundraising efforts may patronize her lemonade stand at the next golf tournament at the country club or may contact Jacob or Cindy Ralph at Big M to make a donation to their team fundraising for St. Jude.