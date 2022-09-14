Purchase Access

Dorm rooms of Mississippi are in a league of their own, giving “home away from home” a whole new meaning.  Enough "before/after" photos shared by Mississippi college students of their creative dorm rooms, usually equipped with "eye candy" which may include coffee bars, pink mini-fridges, custom-coordinated designer comforters, monogrammed matching bolster pillows, battery-powered chandeliers, and custom-painted artwork have started a trend, elevating dorm decorating to the level of art.  A Facebook group which started as a place to share inspiring photos of Mississippi dorm rooms a year ago now boasts nearly 40,000 members.  

