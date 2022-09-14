Dorm rooms of Mississippi are in a league of their own, giving “home away from home” a whole new meaning. Enough "before/after" photos shared by Mississippi college students of their creative dorm rooms, usually equipped with "eye candy" which may include coffee bars, pink mini-fridges, custom-coordinated designer comforters, monogrammed matching bolster pillows, battery-powered chandeliers, and custom-painted artwork have started a trend, elevating dorm decorating to the level of art. A Facebook group which started as a place to share inspiring photos of Mississippi dorm rooms a year ago now boasts nearly 40,000 members.
Just last month, many college students from Jackson to Oxford invested time, creativity-- and money-- to living large in their tiny spaces. Equipped with inspiration pictures of trendy dorm rooms and varying degrees of time and financial resources, many parents, their Mississippi college students-- and, sometimes, their hired designers—transform bland dorm rooms to cozy, coordinated, customized student living spaces-- and they have the viral photos to prove it.
The dorm room decorating trends, for which Mississippi is given credit, can be traced back to 2017, when Mississippi State University freshmen, Maggie Farmer from Dumas, Arkansas, and Lydia Gratwick from Atlanta were featured in Teen Vogue for their savvy DIY dorm decorating skills. The roommates worked together to transform their room in Moseley Hall to the aesthetic level of MTV Cribs. Farmer and Gratwick’s innovative design, which included custom artwork, matching bedspreads, drapery, lighting, and rugs, appeared to be a luxury hotel more than standard-issue college student living quarters.
The Teen Vogue article made days past, when taping a few posters to the cinder block walls, storing books in plastic milk crates, and having mismatched roommate bedspreads, which was once the norm, seem arcane. The level of customization, creativity, and attention to detail exhibited in the article helped to inspire the current dorm design trends, which, fueled by an explosion of design and DIY social media accounts, seem to rise to new levels of sophistication with each passing school year. Each day, hundreds of proud Mississippi dorm dwellers post "before and after” photos online, inspiring college students from Mississippi-- and all over the world.
Beyond vying for “likes” on social media for their before/after dorm photos, many college students who, most likely, are leaving home for the first time, go out of their way to decorate their dorm rooms primarily to represent their personal style -- a place to relax and unwind after a stressful day of classes and studying. Loving their dorm space can make the transition of moving away from home much easier. For this reason, many parents assist in the process of making their students’ dorm rooms as comfortable as possible, from shopping for items to setting up the dorm room. Shopping for dorm décor is nothing new, and gathering decorating inspiration for dorm rooms has never been easier due to social media sites, such as Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok. Yet, for many college students moving into residence halls, making a teeny-tiny dorm room feel homey can be a challenge, so it can help to see what real students have done to successfully decorate their own dorms.
One such source of dorm design inspo is the Facebook group, Dorm Rooms of Mississippi and Beyond (DRMB), started by Tamara Wingerter and Stephanie Swedenburg Knight in August, 2020. The group, which has 37,600 members, is growing daily due to “before and after” dorm photos posted by group members. The best of the best of these dorm room makeover posts are shared all over social media.
“The group was my idea, but it stemmed from a post Stephanie made on Facebook yearly about her daughters' friends dorm rooms,” Wingerter said. Wingerter, inspired by the post, contacted Knight to see how she felt about creating a group dedicated to Mississippi dorm room decorating. In the group, parents and students share before/after photos of dorm room transformations, ask troubleshooting questions, such as what to do when Command Strips won’t stick to the concrete walls, and share design ideas for both boy and girl dorm rooms. Well-designed dorm rooms from both Mississippi State and Ole Miss are well represented in the Facebook group, as well as many other dorm rooms of young women-- and young men-- from other schools.
Executing on this dorm decorating trend normally takes one of three paths, depending on one’s level of budget, creativity, and time. A dorm room can be transformed exclusively by a designer, who, believe it or not, usually specializes in Mississippi dorm room decorating. Fees vary, depending on the designer and overall budget, but can run into the thousands. The second option is hiring a designer to recommend color schemes, décor, and placement of furniture and clients set up the dorm room themselves, in a “hybrid” approach. The third method to transforming a dorm room is to “DIY” it, which is the most popular, and, potentially, the most budget-friendly option. It usually all starts with a pinboard from Pinterest. Roommates normally collaborate on a design aesthetic, and they, with the help of their family and friends, shop and decorate the dorm room to bring their design to life. Such DIY dorm rooms featured on DRMB have cost as little as $300-$500 per roommate.
Missy Franks and Amanda Ferrell, parents of Ole Miss freshmen, Grayson Franks and Annalise Ferrell, took the DIY approach to decorating their daughters’ dorm room. Franks said, “I saw the gorgeous rooms that were featured on DRMB and other designer Facebook sites, and I knew I could pull together a room that was similar at a lower price point. We wanted our girls to love their tiny dorm room and be a place that they could retreat to after all the stresses of classes, and I think we achieved the look that they wanted.”
Their Ole Miss inspired dorm room features a navy, powder blue, and ivory color scheme. Gold metallics and pops of pink were added with art and accessories. “We began shopping and planning for the room a full year ago: August of 2021,” Franks says. “We purchased a majority of our big items on Ole Miss Facebook Resale sites (hutches, futon, center cabinet, headboards, bedside tables, painting, Rebel letters, and flooring). The other items came from HomeGoods, Amazon, Etsy, and Bed Bath & Beyond. I can sew, so I made the bed skirts, desk skirts, and pillows.”
Set-up for the room took about 12 hours. The cost for the room was approximately $3000 per girl, which is on the high end for a DIY dorm room, and more in line with the cost of a designer room. So much for saving money.
“It’s a lot, but we do plan to resell most of the room, so that will help recuperate some of the costs, and the other items will be used in the girls’ apartments next year. We spent a little more on items that they could take with them and utilize in the future,” Franks explained.
Franks’s advice to others hoping to DIY decorate a dorm room is to shop the “used item” Facebook sites for the big items that can be resold and are dorm-specific. “Most items do not decrease in value if taken care of and can be resold easily,” she explained. As for the other items, (lamps, coffee table, bar cart, bedding), Franks suggests buying quality items that will last and can be used again as the students move from the dorm to an apartment. Her final piece of advice is simple: “Be patient, begin shopping early, buy the things you love, and have fun!”
Regarding the entire dorm room decorating experience, Franks said, “We loved every minute of the planning, shopping, and setting up the room. Just seeing the girls’ expressions when it all came together was worth all the time and effort that was put into it by all!”
For more dorm design inspo, join Dorm Rooms of Mississippi’s Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/dormroomsofmississippi
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.