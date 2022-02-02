RIPLEY • The Northeast Mississippi Community College Development Foundation announced the Howard L. Newby Endowment Scholarship, established through a $350,000 gift, on Wednesday morning.
The endowment will fund eight to 10 two-semester scholarships per year for Tippah County students who completed two years of classes at the Tippah Career & Technology Center in Ripley.
To be eligible, students must have an "A" average for the two years they were enrolled and be planning to pursue a career using the skills learned during their time at the center.
"We are truly grateful for this scholarship endowment given to us by Mr. Newby," Patrick Eaton, Vice President of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the Northeast Development Foundation, said. "His gift of scholarships will help many students for years to come."
Tony Elliott, superintendent of the South Tippah School District, previously served eight years as director of the career and technical center.
"I was the third director of the center that Mr. Newby was instrumental in building," Elliott said. "This is just a great opportunity to further these students' careers. And it will not only benefit all of Tippah County's students, but it will benefit the Tippah County community."
Between 200 and 250 South Tippah students from Ripley, Blue Mountain and Pine Grove high schools attend the center each semester.
Scott Smith, superintendent of the North Tippah School District, said the endowment marks a tremendous opportunity for his district's students.
About 75 North Tippah students from Walnut and Falkner high schools attend classes at the tech center each semester.
"Right now, the career technical center is busting at its seems and has been for the last few years," Elliott said, a testament to the center's success.
The endowment's namesake, Newby, died in Sept. 2019 at age 78. He was a Northeast Mississippi Junior College alumnus and strong believer in education.
Newby served as director of the Tippah Career & Technology Center for 25 years.
He began his career as an educator in 1966, teaching various technical skills at Joe Cook Junior High in Columbus.
After working with various industries across Mississippi and the nation, he brought his skills back to Tippah County when he was hired to oversee the construction, purchasing of equipment and selection of specific teaching materials designed for vocational and technical programs. He worked to ensure the Tippah Career & Technology Center was the first in the state equipped with computers in its business program in 1985.