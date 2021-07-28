Saturday, July 31
RIPLEY • On Tuesday, July 6, Opal Turner, a resident at the Tippah County Health and Rehab nursing home, celebrated her 100th birthday. Friend…
FALKNER - The Falkner Eagles football team hosted a car/bike show on Saturday, July 17 to help raise funds for new equipment. Pictured here ar…
RIPLEY • The Ripley Main Street Garden Club, established in 2020, is set to do many projects in the city of Ripley this year. The Ripley Main …
RIPLEY • The JC Nance Park, according to residents, has been a wonderful addition to the community and town of Ripley. This all-inclusive park…
PINE GROVE • Pine Grove FFA made the trip to Starkville to participate in the Mississippi FFA convention, and brought home several wins at bot…
RIPLEY • The City of Ripley held their first business meeting with newly sworn in officials on Tuesday, July 6, as the mayor and board of alde…
RIPLEY • South Tippah Schools just finished up their Summer Academy, which allowed students to participate in varying educational activities w…
RIPLEY • Grace Eatery, located in Ripley, is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat, sip on coffee with friends, and enjoy the presence of ki…
RIPLEY • NAPA Auto Parts in Ripley opened for business 1946 and has been family-owned ever since. At NAPA in Ripley, you can find any of your …
JC Media takes home eight awards at Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Banquet
RIPLEY • Just over two years into ownership of regional radio station favorites (WSKK-FM “The Shark 102.3” and WKZU-FM “Kudzu 104.9”), JC Medi…
RIPLEY • Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi and the North Mississippi Chapter of the America Red Cross partnered together to provide …
RIPLEY • Local pastors are invited to a planning meeting next Thursday, July 1 to discuss bringing a 120-foot metal cross to Tippah County. Th…
HICKORY FLAT • The town of Hickory Flat recently received funding for several important amenities, including the police department, street rep…
The folling closings and schedule changes have been announced for Independence Day.
RIPLEY • Ripley’s annual Independence Day celebration is back this year with a new location and the same fun, food and fireworks that has come…
Brick pavers on sale for Veterans Park
Arella Farm hosted a Free Admission Day on Saturday, June 26, with games, food, and fun for the whole family.Lots of good food was available f…
USDA announces targeted signup period to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry in Mississippi
Environmental Quality Incentives Program Signup Open June 24, 2021 through July 16, 2021
LAMAR • Arella Farm will be hosting a Free Admission Day on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a day filled with games, food, and f…
BLUE MOUNTAIN • The Fire on the Mountain festival will return to Blue Mountain City Park on Saturday, June 26 after being canceled last year.
USDA Designates 23 Tennessee Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas Emergency Support to Producers in Surrounding Counties/Border State Also Available
Booneville • President Biden designated 23 Tennessee counties as the primary natural disaster areas. Producers in these counties who suffered …
JACKSON • Through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) at the Mississippi State Department of Heal…
ASHLAND • After two weeks of rainouts, the Benton County Farmers Market opened for its eighth season Wednesday, June 16. The market is held ea…
“Many people may not be aware why many of us as African Americans celebrate a different date as our Independence Day,” said Nia Colom about th…