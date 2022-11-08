Midterm election results are in for Benton County.
Benton County had three races that were county-specific in this election cycle. North half constable and two school board seats.
The North Benton Constable race will go to a runoff between Joe J. Medeiros and Tracy Hampton after neither were able to secure 51% of the vote. The runoff election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Medeiros did receive the most votes overall, however, with Medeiros getting 22.2% of the vote and Hampton receiving 19.9%.
Erma ‘Sarah’ Poplar and Patti Hudson Blanchard were reelected to the Benton County School Board in District 1 and 2, respectively. Both candidates ran unopposed.
There were also district-wide races on the ballot for Benton County voters.
In Mississippi’s First Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Trent Kelly defeated Dianne Black. Kelly received 63.2% of the vote in the county, with Black getting 35.4%.
Incumbent District 3 circuit court Judge Kelly Luther defeated Shirley Byers with Luther garnering 52.0% and Byers receiving 39.8%.
For the uncontested races, District 3 Circuit Court Judges Gray Tollison and Kent E. Smith won the county vote for their respective seats.
Incumbent Judge Jim M. Greenlee won in Benton County as District 1 Court of Appeals judge.
Incumbents Judge Lawrence ‘Larry’ Little and Judge Bob Whitwell won the vote for District 18 Chancery Court Judges.
