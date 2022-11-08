A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Reporter
Tippah County’s midterm election results are in.
Tippah County had two county-specific races on the ballot this year. Both North Tippah and South Tippah had school board seats up for grabs in this year’s election.
In South Tippah, Nicole Bullock won the District 3 school board trustee seat with 68.9% of the vote to James Storey’s 30.7%.
In North Tippah, Allen McMillin was reelected as District 3 school board trustee. McMillin was unopposed in the race.
The other races on the ballot for Tippah County voters were district-wide elections.
In Mississippi’s First Congressional District, Trent Kelly won Tippah County with 87.8% of votes to Dianne Black’s 12.2%.
In the District 3 Circuit Court race, Judge Kelly Luther won 79.2% of the vote, while Shirley Byers took 20.5%.
The other two District 3 Circuit Court candidates ran unopposed. Incumbent candidates Judge Gray Tollison and Judge Kent Smith will retain their seats.
District 1 Court of Appeals incumbent Judge Jim Greenlee ran unopposed and will remain in his seat.
In the District 18 Chancery Court Judge races, Judge Lawrence Little and Judge Robert Whitwell were reelected. Neither faced opposition in the election.
dustin.dial@journalinc.com
Justin Dial is a reporter for the Southern Sentinel.
