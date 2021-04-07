Pictured are Millie Chism, Pine Grove FFA Advisor, Tori Stroupe, Tippah County 4-H Agent, Billie Jade Chapman, Alex Raines, Byron Lopez, Ali Holloway, Sophie Owens, Hannah Spencer, Maddie Kate McCollum, Maddie Camp.
STARKVILLE • The Tippah County 4-H and Pine Grove FFA Junior and Senior Horse Judging teams competed in the state competition held in March at the horse park in Starkville.
Approximately ten teams competed between FFA and 4-H at the state competition. Teams were divided by age, with Senior and Junior teams.
The Tippah County Junior 4-H team won first place in the state. The Senior 4-H team took the statewide second place. Pine Grove's junior team placed second in the FFA competition, while their Senior team placed third in the state. Tori Stroupe is the Tippah County 4-H Agent, and Millie Chism is the Pine Grove FFA advisor.
"Horse judging involves placing your various equine discipline classes and then giving oral reasons for your placement choice," said Stroupe. "Horse judging involves learning the different rules for the classes. These contests create public speaking skills, build confidence, and allow the youth to learn something new in the process."
To become involved with 4-H, youngsters must be between 8-18 years of age as of January 1. Those interested in becoming involved in 4-H can contact the Tippah County Extension office to sign up.
"Aside from horse judging, 4-H has something to offer to any child no matter their interests," concluded Stroupe.