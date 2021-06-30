The folling closings and schedule changes have been announced for Independence Day.
City, county, state and federal offices will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
U.S. Post Offices will be closed Monday. Regular hours and delivery will resume on Tuesday.
CB&S Bank, Merchants Farmers Bank, Bank of Holly Springs, The Peoples Bank and Regions Bank will be closed Monday as well. The Southern Sentinel will be closed July 5 for the holiday.
They will no change for the City of Ripley and Tippah County for garbage pickup. Benton County garbage pickup will not run Monday. They will pickup Monday’s trash Tuesday.