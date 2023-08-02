A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
RIPLEY — The 78th annual Tippah County Fair is set to begin this weekend. One of the county’s largest events each year will open its gates on Friday, Aug. 4 and run through Saturday, Aug. 12.
The 9-day festival features the usual rides, horse shows, beauty pageant, cattle showing, rodeo and much more.
This year, a new corn hole tournament will be held on Monday, Aug. 7 inside the Pet Barn. On the same night, a new junior archery shoot competition will be held as well.
The fair will be open for rides but has nothing else scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8 in observance of the primary elections that day.
All other nights are packed with something different and offers the opportunity for everyone in the county to enjoy something they like.
Below is a detailed schedule of each day’s prices and schedule:
Gates open: 3 p.m.
Gate admission: $8
Ride wristband: $25
5 p.m. — Open Horse Show (Outside Arena)
6 p.m. — Fairest of the Fair, ages 0-6 (Program Hall)
6:30 p.m. — Open Junior Rabbit Show (Coliseum)
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Registration of all exhibits
10 a.m. — Beef Show (Coliseum)
3 p.m. — Judging of Exhibits
4 p.m. — Open Pony Pulling
5 p.m. — Antique Tractor Pulling (Outdoor Arena)
6 p.m. — Fairest of the Fair, ages 7-21 (Program Hall)
Gates open: 1 p.m.
Gate admission: Free
Rides: Closed
4 p.m. — 4D Barrels (Outdoor Arena)
Gates open: 5 p.m.
Ride wristband: $20
4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Registration of Poultry Exhibits
7 p.m. — Corn Hole Tournament (Pet Barn)
7 p.m. — Open Junior Archery Shoot (Coliseum)
*Election Day
6 p.m. — Teen Worship and Praise (Program Hall)
Gates open: 4 p.m.
Gate admission: $5
Ride wristband: $15
*Youth Night (events in Coliseum)
5 p.m. — Greased Pole Registration
5:30 p.m. — Greased Pole Contest
6 p.m. — Student and Teacher Raffle
6 p.m. — Cheer Showcase
6 p.m. — Barnyard Scramble
Gate admission: $8 per person; $25 per car; $40 per van
7 p.m. — Pet Show (Pet Barn)
7 p.m. — Talent Contest (Program Hall)
8 p.m. — Rodeo (Outside Arena)
Gate admission: $8 per person
8 a.m. — 4-H Youth Poultry Auction (Pet Barn)
9 a.m. — Exhibits pick-up (Industrial Building)
1 p.m. — Open Dairy Show (Coliseum)
1 p.m. — Lamb and Goat Show (Pet Barn)
6 p.m. — Bluegrass and Gospel Show (Program Hall)
