CHALYBEATE • When the Ryan Hill and John Spears sat down in 2014 to nail down a name for their newly-created band, the first cousins had their grandparents, Jimmy and Yvonne Jones, who lived in Chalybeate, on their minds.
A Band of Jones, a local country music group that now features six members, seemingly can’t escape the heartstrings attached to Chalybeate.
The band that recently won four, 2022 Tennessee Music Awards is debuting its first full album titled “Chalybeate,” and filmed a music video in the confines of northern Tippah County for its hit single also named after the community.
The album is set to be released sometime in May, while the music video and single drops on Friday on all platforms.
“We’ve got roots here. Obviously, Bradley Crawford (acoustic guitar player) has lived here his whole life. We just thought it might be nice to highlight the little town,” said Spears, who serves as lead vocalist for most of their songs and wrote the lyrics to “Chalybeate.”
Spears admitted that the song title wavered back and forth throughout the writing process but ultimately the group landed on the idea to play off the mispronunciation of the community’s name that so many outsiders commonly speak.
“Originally it was going to be called ‘Cherokee’ because my mom and them, and (Ryan Hill’s) mom was in Cherokee (AL) before moving to Mississippi. But I really wanted to do something in Mississippi because there’s a line in the song that says ‘toward the Magnolia line.’ I really wanted it to say that instead of the ‘the Alabama line’ because our roots are here. We looked all over the map trying to find a town that worked with those syllables and that rhythmic pattern. Finally, somebody said just use Chalybeate and say, ‘CHALY-beate.’ I kind of mulled it over, and then I said let’s do it.”
The band has already played the song several times at live events recently with the response from the local community in overwhelming support.
“We’ve played it a couple of times live and some of the people from the area heard it and freaked out over it and that solidified our decision,” said Spears. “We thought, we’ll embrace it. You know, there’s not a lot going on in Chalybeate.”
Spears relinquished the lead vocals in the song “Chalybeate” to band member Charlie Dicus, who is a native of Clifton, Tenn.
“It’s funny because Charlie is singing the song and he’s the only one that doesn’t have any ties to Chalybeate whatsoever,” Spears said with a laugh.
Other band members like Crawford, Hill, Tim Garvin and Luke Braudway either live in Chalybeate or have family members and friends that do.
Those ties and influence show itself in words, sight and sound.
“This just means a lot to all of us,” said Spears.