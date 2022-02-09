Acknowledging a Ripley Air Force veteran's Vietnam hat by saying "Thank you for your service," while passing him in Walmart one day caused the veteran to reach into his wallet and show off the picture of his military canine.
The veteran, who wishes to remain anonymous, served in the K9 Corp for four years: three years state side, one in Vietnam (1966-1967). He wanted to remain anonymous because he did not want credit for being a military hero. Instead, he wanted to highlight an unsung hero of war—the German Shepherd in the photo, Kipp. He explained that he has carried the photo of Kipp in his wallet for sixty-three years.
During their two years stateside together, he taught Kipp many commands. Kipp learned how to “pray,” “play dead,” and “give sugar.” “I had fun with him (stateside),” this local veteran recalls. All the fun stateside stopped when he and Kipp were ordered to go to Vietnam. It became serious. These dogs weren’t just pets who could do tricks; they were trained to protect and kill, if needed.
This veteran recalled that, at the entrance to the kennels in Saigon, there was a large sign that read, “We the few have given our all so that you, the many, may be free.” Our veteran recalled a time when a dog killed two Vietcong who infiltrated the outer base on Saigon.
Kipp alerted him one night about a month after going to Vietnam.
“I looked up and two figures were coming out from behind the bushes. My finger was on the trigger. I shored up on (Kipp’s) leash. I knew at that moment the time had come to kill or be killed. I went around the other side of the bushes and yelled, ‘Halt!’ The two individuals put their hands up. I called it in, and the patrol came out. I learned they were two Korean marines looking for a telephone line that had been broken. “I thank God I spared their lives. I could have killed them, no questions asked,” he recalls. “Kipp is the real hero; I am not the hero.”
Dogs used by armed forces around the world are seen as vital assets to military operations, forming close bonds with their handlers. Many descriptions of military working dogs describe them as fellow soldiers, no different in treatment, status and respect, than their human counterparts.
Military K9’s and their handlers are put in some dangerous situations, and this local veteran wanted the public to know about a special K9 and his handler who gave their lives for our country. He recalled that his sergeant called the K9 troopers together and asked for three volunteers.
Only two volunteered.
The sergeant looked at one airman and asked, “How do you pronounce that name?” He said, “Bevich, Sir.” The sergeant said, “Bevich, you just volunteered.” He had an outpost at the end of the runway. Shortly after going on this mission, the patrol found Bevich and his dog dead, and the veteran telling this story’s life was spared due to Bevich. He said, as he put the photo back in his wallet, "That was the life of a K9 trooper in Vietnam."