Absentee voting began this past week for local elections, providing several of those unavailable to attend the Aug. 8 primary with an opportunity to cast their votes.
Those who wish to vote absentee and are eligible may either request an absentee ballot at the circuit clerk’s office, or by mail if the person is temporarily living outside their county of residence, has a temporary or permanent physical disability, is 65 or older, or is the parent, spouse, or dependent of a temporarily or permanently disabled person who is hospitalized outside of their county of residence or more than 50 miles away from their residence.
The last day to vote absentee will be Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon. Those who wish to vote absentee will have ample opportunities to submit their absentee ballot, including the two Saturdays prior to the election on July 29 and Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon, along with standard business hours for the circuit clerk’s office being Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Those who have any questions about the absentee ballot process or questions about eligibility can contact the Tippah County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-837-7370.
The Aug. 8 primary will hold several important races on that day, including the Circuit Clerk election. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Circuit Clerk election will be held with only a write-in section available, and voters are asked that when they cast their vote for Circuit Clerk, that they bubble in the bubble given and write their preferred candidate in the blank next to the bubble.
