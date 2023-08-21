Absentee voting for those who are planning on voting in the Tuesday, Aug. 29 runoffs in Benton and Tippah County have until Saturday, Aug. 26 to make sure their ballots are picked up and their voices are properly heard.
Both the Benton and Tippah County Circuit Clerk’s offices will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon for those hoping to vote absentee. Those who have any questions about the absentee ballot process or questions about eligibility can contact either the Tippah County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-837-7370, or the Benton County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-224-6310.
The Aug. 29 runoff in Tippah County will feature a trio of highly contested local races, as the Circuit Clerk race will be determined between Dianne Graves and Phil Koon, the District 2 Supervisor races will feature Randy Chunn and Greg Harrell, and the District 3 Supervisor race will come down to Mike Graves or Steve Morrison.
In Benton County, the runoffs will feature races in both political parties, as the Democratic nominees for coroner and Constable Post 1, as well as the Republican nominee for sheriff, will be determined. The Democratic nominees for coroner include Larry Hobson and LaQuita Scruggs Reaves, while the Democratic nominees for Constable Post 1 include Tracy Hampton and Miron Tyrone Williams. The Republican nominees for sheriff include David Matlock and Bobby Dickerson.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
