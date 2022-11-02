RIPLEY • Tippah authorities this week pronounced themselves well-satisfied with the results of the Adult Drug Intervention Court, saying its repeat offender rate was far below that of non-ADIC participants.
Statewide figures provided by Circuit Court Judge Kelly Luther show state Adult Drug Intervention Courts had a recidivism rate of 2.9 percent, versus a statewide non-ADIC recidivism rate of 35.4 percent between FY2006-2018, according to a MDOC report dated Sept. 2, 2021.
The 3rd Judicial District Adult Drug Intervention Court serves about 200 people in Tippah, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall and Union counties. The program lasts three to five years, depending on the circumstances of each case.
The 3rd Judicial District ADIC is overseen by Circuit Court Judges Luther and Grady “Gray” Tollison. The Drug Court Coordinator is Brandon Vance, who is a former Tippah County Sheriff.
The main office is in Oxford, with a satellite office in New Albany. This is to accommodate people within the district for closer access. Drug Court also has a state-of-the-art drug testing machine in which samples are run through daily.
The state gives each drug court $300,000 a year to operate and the rest comes from drug court fees paid monthly by the offenders.
A steady increase in Tippah drug arrests means there will be candidates for the program for the foreseeable future, according to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Chris McCallister. He said meth arrests have climbed to about six per month. He recalled when the county might get one a month, but said that’s been a long time ago.
The Adult Drug Intervention Court system offers many options to help keep drug violators from becoming repeat offenders, but not all those facing drug related offenses will qualify for the program, however.
For those who do qualify, however, ADICs offer an immediate and highly structured intervention process for substance abuse treatment of eligible felony and misdemeanor adult defendants.
The courts are designed to combine substance abuse professionals, local social programs intensive judicial monitoring, and immediate sanctions and incentives, according to the State of Mississippi Judiciary website.
Intervention Courts vary somewhat from one jurisdiction to another in terms of structure, scope, and target populations, but they all share three primary goals: To reduce recidivism, to reduce substance abuse among participants, and to rehabilitate participants, according to court officials.
Those eligible include age 17 and older with medium to high level of alcohol or drug use. Applicants must be eligible under Mississippi law to be placed in a non-adjudicated status or receive a suspended sentence.The severely mentally impaired don’t qualify for the program.
Under terms of the program, the participant pleads guilty to a non-violent, felony crime and is ordered to the Drug Court Program for 3-5 years. If the participant is able to follow the rigorous program and stays clean, their conviction is set aside and expunged from the record, internet sources indicate.
Successful completion of the treatment program lets participants avoid a felony record, and can result in dismissal of the charges, reduced or set-aside sentences, lesser penalties, or a combination of these, Vance said.
There’s also an economic side to that success story, state and county figures indicate.
State figures indicate the ADICs have saved the State of Mississippi $696 million in societal costs — defined as costs to society —for the 928 babies born drug free to participants from FY06 - FY 22.
Put another way, Bureau of Justice statistics indicate each drug-free infant saves the state about $750,000 in those societal costs for the first 18 years of life.
There’s a further economic benefit to the ADICs.
State figures indicate fines paid by ADIC participants statewide totaled $17,013,684 between FY 06 to FY22.
Drug court fees paid by ADIC participants statewide totaled $21,640,834.
The 3rd District ADIC collected about $572,000 in fines for all counties over the past 39 months, court officials said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.