RIPLEY • After arriving by military helicopter on Thursday, Oct. 22, the Army National Guard made a final walk-through of their armory in Ripley before handing it over to Tippah County.
Citing budget cuts, Col. Kendrick Cagers said the armory in Ripley is just one of many that have been closed across the nation.
Col. Cagers handed over to the county a binder, including copies of utility bills, information on the armory, preventive maintenance, warranties, guarantees, and the environmental assessment. Col. Cagers also presented a set of drawings of the facility.
Tippah County Board of Supervisor’s President Jimmy Gunn signed the paperwork accepting the armory from the National Guard.
“It’s an excellent facility,” said Gunn. “We’re very pleased to have it, but we hate to see the guard leave here too.”
Gunn stated that the county was unsure how they will use the building and grounds at this time.
“We’re going to take a lot of time and study this and figure out the best way we can utilize this facility. We’ve got a lot of ideas, but we don’t know which way we’re going yet,” said Gunn.
Tippah County’s National Guard Armory was built in 1954. It sits on 4.6 acres beside the county fairgrounds.
Tippah County’s National Guard unit was a detachment part of Corinth’s unit, Delta Company, 106th Support Battalion, 1-98 Cavalry.
“The job of the CAV is to be the eyes and the ears of the entire Armored Brigade Combat Team, which is about 4,200 soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Jurney who served in the Ripley unit in 2007. “We are one of five, National Guard Armored Brigade Combat Teams in the nation. So, we are a very small community within the army as a whole.”
Jurney, went on to say that they are one of the best brigades in the entire army’s inventory.
“That’s here in Mississippi. That’s a lot to be proud of, not only for the guys here, helping us support that big unit, but also as a community. Those soldiers come from Ripley. The history and lineage are still here, and they’re a part of a lot of history stored back to pre-Desert Storm. This unit has done a lot to be proud of, and we appreciate all your support. I know you have family that probably served in this unit, or you served yourself, and we’re thankful for that as well.”
Gunn said even though the guard is gone, the building will always be “the armory.” “It’s just what we grew up knowing it as.”