RIPLEY • The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to impact the health of many residents and place an even greater burden on healthcare providers. Hospitals across the country are filled with patients and their staffs have been working nonstop to provide care for those who are suffering with the virus while also continuing to care for non COVID patients. One Alcorn County resident who recovered from COVID shined a light on the outstanding care she received while at the Tippah County Hospital.
Janet Trulove is a resident of Kossuth and was admitted to the Tippah County Hospital on October 26 at midnight. She was brought to Ripley from Corinth because there were no available beds at their hospital or in Tupelo. Trulove was discharged on November 9 and today is free of the virus and feeling well.
“I received excellent care,” said Trulove. “The entire staff was great to me. They were medically efficient, compassionate and always had a positive attitude. Even after a 12-hour shift, the nurses were always stopping by before they left to make sure I was okay and to see if I needed anything.”
“It can be scary for someone to be alone for the first time in a hospital where they don’t know anyone,” said Trulove, referring to the fact patients can’t have visitors now due to precautions and how she wasn’t familiar with the staff being from out of town. “The hospital is small but I never had to wait on someone. If I called or needed them, they were there immediately and always giving me a pep talk.”
As Trulove began to feel better, she would look out the window and see construction of the new hospital.
“I could see what was being built and asked questions. We live in a small area and it’s a great resource to have a hospital that provides such great care. It will be a great benefit to the community.”
Ms. Trulove was complimentary of not only the nursing staff but the entire team at TCH.
“It is an older facility, but it was so clean and well kept. Also, the physical therapy group at the hospital helped me tremendously in getting my strength back.”
“Everyone always shares their complaints and fewer share their compliments. When you turn on the news for months it has been so much bad going on, I wanted to tell people about something good. I am so grateful to the Tippah County Hospital for all they did for me,” concluded Trulove.