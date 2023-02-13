Guest speaker for the Ripley American Legion Post meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7 was Charlie Spillers of Oxford. Spillers had a long career in law enforcement, federal prosecuting attorney and is the author of, "Confessions of an Undercover Agent", an account of his experience as an undercover drug agent. Plans are being made for the visit of the National Commander of the American Legion who will be in Ripley on Sunday, Feb. 19 to visit the Ripley Post and the Tippah County Veterans Memorial Park.
First District Commander Chris Grimes (R) of Corinth presented a Division membership award to Ripley Post Commander Mike Felton for reaching 133.86% of its membership goal in 2022. Ripley Post currently has 170 members but there are many who have served in the military who are not supporting veterans with their membership. Ripley Post 81 meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road in Ripley. Military veterans
At its first meeting of the new year the Ripley American Legion Post Commander Mike Felton presented J.D. Moffitt the Fireman of the Year Award. J.D. is a member of the Gravestown Fire Department.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
