RIPLEY • Tippah Countians wishing to honor those who have fallen serving our country in the armed forces have a chance to do just that this Memorial Day. Monday, May 31. The observance is set for 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Fred and Elizabeth Smith Park/The Peoples Bank Sportsplex.
The program is sponsored by the American Legion, the VFW Post 6696 in Walnut, and the VFW Post 4881. This year's guest speakers are U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and Ripley Mayor Chris Marsalis.
"We will recognize those military personnel in the nursing homes and some 50 military personnel who have died since last Memorial Day," said American Legion Post Commander Mike Felton. "The event is rain or shine; we'll have a place for shelter in the new gym being built. A National Moment of Remembrance begins at 11 a.m. sharp."
Barbeque plates will be available for lunch for $15 each. All proceeds go to the Tippah County Veterans Park Fund for the upkeep of the park.
"Come out and see the progress on the new Veterans Memorial Park under construction," continued Felton. "When this park is completed, hopefully in July, it will be one of the humblest places to attend in North Mississippi."
The American Legion will also be drawing raffle tickets for 20 prizes, each worth over $100. Some prizes included: groceries from Food Giant and Shopezy, a Pit Boss Pro Series 820 Pellet Grill, gift cards from area restaurants, a two-seater cedar recliner, a Case pocket knife, a stainless steel kitchen knife set, and cash prizes.
"You will be able to purchase tickets up to the time of the drawing," said Felton. "Ticket prices are: 1 for $5; 3 for $10; 6 for $20; or 10 for $25. All proceeds will go to your local American Legion for community projects."