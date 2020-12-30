SNOW LAKE SHORES • The 13th annual Snow Lake Charity Polar Bear Plunge will be held on Friday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m.
Polar Bear Divers raise funds by enlisting sponsors to donate to a worthy cause in Benton County. This year, all proceeds will be donated to Yellow Rabbit Animal Rescue of Benton County. The rescue group takes in unwanted and abandoned dogs and provides for their healthcare before sending them to Northern states to be adopted.
The Plunge will be held at the beach near the Snow Lake Community Center on the east side of Snow Lake. Due to COVID restrictions there will not be a pre-dive gathering this year. Only divers will meet at 1:45 p.m. on the porch of the Community Center. Spectators are asked to social distance at the beach. Divers will proceed to the beach at 2 p.m. and dive.
Those who donate will received incentives based on their donation level. For a $10 donation, the sponsor will receive a koozie, for a $30 donation the sponsor will receive a t-shirt, and for a $40 donation the sponsor will receive both.
Anyone interested in diving should contact Shawn DeCrow, Donna or Tom Eldredge before the dive to get a sponsor form. Divers that raise a minimum of $100 will receive a diver shirt.