After many postponements over the past couple of weeks, the local Christmas parades were finally able to take place around Benton and Tippah County.
The parades kicked off simultaneously in Walnut and Ashland on Monday, Dec. 12 after both were originally delayed.
In Walnut, the parade winners were autism support for best independent vehicle, Souls Harbor Apostolic Church for best church float, Waste Connections for best industry float, Butler Collision for best business float and S3 Ranch received the equestrian award. Souls Harbor won the Mayor's choice award.
In Ashland, the winner for the best float was TCI for their Christmas Story float.
"We had a great parade," the Ashland Parade Committee said. "We appreciate all of our entries and hope to see you back next year. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to everyone."
The next parade was in Ripley, which held its rescheduled parade on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
In Ripley, the winners in the float contests were Tippah County Animal Clinic for best business float, Ingrams Mill Saddle Club for best civic float, Palmer Baptist for best church float, Cyclones 12 and under for best youth float and David Hubbard for the best car.
"It was a great parade considering the weather and having to reschedule," Ripley Main Street director Elizabeth Behm said. "It all worked out great thanks to the rotary club."
Parade season wrapped up in Hickory Flat on Saturday, Dec. 17. The parade saw a sizable crowd considering the temperature Saturday night. According to Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby, there were over 80 entries in the parade including floats and vehicles.
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 15 to 20 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&