Christmas parade season is upon us. That is, if the weather cooperates.
The four local Christmas parades are all in jeopardy of either being canceled or rescheduled to a later date due to rain in the forecast.
Local area parades were set to begin this week. However, the Ashland and Ripley Christmas parades were postponed due to rain, while Hickory Flat and Walnut will monitor the weather early next week in hopes of having the events as planned.
Ashland scheduled next Monday, Dec. 12 as its target make-up date with all times and the route remaining the same. Ashland will keep an eye on the weather, as there’s a 50% chance of rain on Dec. 12. If everything goes well, the parade will begin at 7 p.m. with preceding entertainment starting at 6.
The starting point for the parade is the Ashland fairgrounds. According to Ashland City Hall, those interested in participating can line up prior to the event. If you’re interested, please contact Ashland City Hall at (662) 224-6282.
Ripley’s parade, originally scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6, was also postponed due to rain in the forecast. It has been tentatively rescheduled to next Tuesday, Dec. 13, although there’s still a 60% chance of rain that evening.
The parade begins at 7 p.m., but there will be activities leading up to the parade such as photos with Santa from 5 to 6 p.m. and local entertainment from 6 to 7 p.m. Due to the postponement, the time to sign up for the parade has been extended. For those interested in taking part, please contact Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm at (662)-512-0226 or email ripleymainstreet@gmail.com.
Hickory Flat’s parade is still scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 and the town is actively watching the forecast before deciding to reschedule the event. There’s a 55% chance of rain on Saturday in Hickory Flat.
If it goes as planned, the parade will start at 6 p.m. Prior to the parade, there will be a community dinner and chili cookoff from 4 to 6 p.m. The parade will begin at the Mississippi Truck Driving School.
As with the other parades, Walnut is tracking the weather for its scheduled parade on Monday, Dec. 12. There’s a 45% chance of rain next Monday in Walnut. If the weather permits, the parade is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the school with lineup for the parade at 5:30 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.