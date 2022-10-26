With Halloween inching closer every day, plans for spooky events are shaping up in the area. There are a few local events for families to look forward to in anticipation of the spookiest night of the year.
Downtown Ripley’s Historic Square is hosting the annual Spirit of Ripley Festival and Chili Cookoff on Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. Over the past 10 years, the event has become a staple in the Ripley community leading up to Halloween.
“The spirit of Ripley and Chili Cookoff is a fun event for the whole family,” Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm said.
This year’s festival will include entertainment for all ages and a variety of activities including a costume contest for children, spirit booths set up by local businesses, inflatables for kids and a chili contest. According to Behm, a petting zoo will be introduced this year, as well.
Additionally, the South Tippah Choir will perform, a pep rally with the Ripley High School football team, band and the cheer and dance teams will take place along with a Halloween movie showing by Grace Cafe and Eatery next to Grace space.
Chili awards will be given in the following categories: best chili, people’s choice, most unique chili, and better luck next year.
“Tasting tickets are $5 and you can go around and sample chili from the cookoff participants,” Behm said.
There will also be awards for winning spirit booths: best costume, best decorated booth, best overall booth, and most creative theme.
Hickory Flat’s own Halloween celebration, Haunt in the Flat, takes place on Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., the day after Spirit of Ripley.
Activities will include a booth contest, trunk or treat scavenger hunt, a hayride, face painting, a costume contest and more.
Haunt in the Flat will be located at the Hickory Flat walking trail.
Over in Blue Mountain, the volunteer fire department is gearing up for its second annual Trick or Treat at the Park on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 9 p.m.
There will be a costume contest, and all contestants will receive a prize. The top contestants in each category will be receiving a special award. Firefighters will also be handing out candy to children.
Trick or Treat at the Park will be located at 112 W. Mill St. in Blue Mountain.
Reporter
Justin Dial is a reporter for the Southern Sentinel.
