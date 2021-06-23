LAMAR • Arella Farm will be hosting a Free Admission Day on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a day filled with games, food, and fun for the whole family.
“We’re really excited about this year’s annual free event!” said Sandie Forbess, owner of Arella Farm. “Chef Daniel will be grilling chicken to sell this year, along with funnel cakes, snow cones and fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. There will be a cakewalk every hour, sack races, drawing contests, and guessing games. Fiber demonstrations will be held every hour for those interested in seeing what a fiber farm does.”
Arella Farm, located at 4600 Lamar Road, hosts periodic events, parties, and outings that feature alpacas and all of the uses of their fiber. Various items and garments made with alpaca fiber can be found at the farm, with several activities that show off all the uses for their fiber. The alpacas are also around for the party.
For more information, Arella Farm can be contacted at 901-485-6582.