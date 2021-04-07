ASHLAND - An arson case was heard during the March term of Benton County Circuit Court. Other cases will be reported as results become available.
Abra Hassell – Hassell entered a guilty plea on charges of first degree arson. He was offered pursuant to Alford vs North Carolina plea under 99-15-26; ten years reduced to time served, balance suspended; and placed on post release supervision for five years. He was ordered to pay $534.50 in court costs, $2,250 to restitution, $100 to the district attorney's office, $200 bond fee.